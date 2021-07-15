Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: June 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

In mid-June, the COVID-19-related movement restrictions, including for crossing the “contact line”, were eased, following the official declaration of the entire country being in the “green zone” for the COVID-19 risk¹. This included the lifting of the mandatory requirements of COVID-19 tests and self-quarantine for people entering the Government-controlled area (GCA) from the non-Government controlled areas (NGCA). As a result, the number of daily crossings doubled during the second half of the month, showing a 37 per cent increase month over month.² However, no significant changes in the crossing dynamics in Donetska oblast were observed as crossing via the “Novotroiske” crossing point (operational two days a week) continued to account for less than five per cent of total monthly crossings.