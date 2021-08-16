Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: July 2021

Despite the 15.5 per cent increase in civilian movement across the “contact line” in July compared to June (97,000 vs. 82,000), the number of civilian crossings remains low, representing just 7.5 per cent of 1.3 million crossings recorded in July 2019. Since the movement across the “contact line” remains limited to certain categories of people, 212,471 individuals, many of whom are likely residents of non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA), opted to transit through the Russian Federation via the crossing points (CPs) “Milove” (Luhanska oblast) and “Hoptivka” (Kharkivska oblast) to enter Government-controlled areas (GCA) in July. However, the limited capacity of these border crossing points and long processing times are reported to have resulted in people spending up to 24 hours to cross to GCA.