Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: July 2020

The crossing situation has remained mostly unchanged, with only two entry-exit crossing points (EECPs) operational in both directions – EECP ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’ in Luhanska oblast (daily) and EECP ‘Novotroitske’ in Donetska oblast (two days a week). The number of civilian crossings has doubled in July – from some 18,000 in June to 38,000. Reportedly, the sub-group members on humanitarian issues of the Trilateral Contact Group reconfirmed their readiness to simultaneously OPEN two additional EECPs in Luhanska oblast. According to OSCE, it is expected to take place no later than 10 November 2020.