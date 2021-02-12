Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: January 2021

January witnessed an almost 40 per cent drop in civilian movement across the “contact line” in both directions, compared to December 2020, possibly due to the holiday season and harsh winter weather conditions, with temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius. The decrease was proportionally more pronounced in travel to non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA). Only two entry-exit crossing points (EECPs) allowed people to cross, namely the EECP “Novotroitske” in Donetska oblast (only on Mondays and Fridays) and the EECP “Stanytsia Luhanska” in Luhanska oblast. No mutual agreement has yet been reached regarding the operation of two new crossing points in Luhanska oblast (“Zolote” and “Shchastia”) for civilian crossings.