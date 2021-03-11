Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: February 2021

Amid an upsurge in hostilities¹, February saw a small increase of civilian movement across the “contact line”, with almost 40,000 individual crossings recorded compared to 29,000 in January, representing just 4 per cent of the almost 990,000 crossings in February 2020. While only two entry/exit crossing points (EECPs) were open for civilian crossings (“Stanytysia Luhanska” in Luhanska oblast and “Novotroitske” in Donetska oblast), EECP “Stanytsia Luhanska” continued to account for nearly 97 per cent of all crossings during the month.