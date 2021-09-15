Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: August 2021 (As of 31 August 2021) [EN/UK/RU]

Despite the 16 per cent decrease in the number of security incidents in August compared to July, several negative security-related trends continued to be observed, including the intensification of artillery and mortar use, the doubling of civilian casualties and the increased frequency of incidents against critical civilian infrastructure and within the Zolote disengagement zone. While the adoption of the first national Safe School Declaration Action Plan was a positive and timely development ahead of the International Day to Protect Education (9 September), three security incidents against education facilities were reported in August – the highest rate in the last 15 months. Meanwhile, COVID-19 surged nationwide, with the number of new cases more than doubling from 13,000 in July to 29,000 in August. COVID-19 vaccination rates in Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Luhanska oblast were reported to be the lowest in Ukraine.