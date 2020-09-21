Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: August 2020

The number of civilian crossings of the ‘contact line’ more than doubled in August compared to July (almost 84,000 vs. 38,000), but remained only 7 per cent of the 1.3 million crossings of August 2019. The majority of civilian crossings were via the ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’ entry/exit crossing point (EECP), which is the only crossing point in Luhanska oblast. Preparations for the opening of two additional EECPs in Luhanska oblast in Zolote and Shchastia are ongoing, with the opening scheduled tentatively for November 2020.