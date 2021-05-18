Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: April 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

Civilian movement across the “contact line” during April continued to be severely limited compared to pre-COVID-19 closure levels, with just 52,550 crossings recorded – down from 55,000 in March. The entry-exit crossing point (EECP) “Stanytsia Luhanska” in Luhanska oblast continued to account for 96 per cent of all crossings, leaving residents of non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of Donetska oblast little opportunity to reach Government-controlled areas (GCA).