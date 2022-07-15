Ukraine Crisis: Week of 9-15 July 2022

Fighting continued last week in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Donetsk region, primarily in the direction of Bakhmut, which saw heavy shelling (Hromadske, 14 July 2022; Suspilne Media, 15 July 2022). Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces struck several Russian ammunition depots in the Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions (Novoye Vremya Ukraine, 12 July 2022).

Russian forces also continued to target civilian infrastructure with shelling and missile strikes. On 9 July, Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region destroyed a five-story residential building, killing at least 48 civilians (Ukrayinska Pravda, 13 July 2022). On 14 July, a Russian missile strike hit the center of Vinnytsia, killing at least 24 civilians and severely injuring dozens (RFE/RL, 16 July 2022). Deadly shelling of civilians was also recorded in the Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.