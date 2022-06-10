Ukraine Crisis: Week of 4-10 June 2022

Fighting continued last week in eastern and southern Ukraine. Amid the ongoing battle for Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, Russian forces reportedly pulled troops from the Zaporizhia region to support the offensive (NV, 9 June 2022). As of 10 June, Russian forces controlled more than half of the city (Luhansk Regional Military Administration, 11 June 2022). In the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, Ukrainian forces claim to have killed dozens of Russian soldiers during airstrikes on Russian bases and ammunition depots (Unian, 10 June 2022; Suspilne Media, 9 June 2022; 24 Channel, 7 June 2022).

Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure killed dozens in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions last week. Additionally, landmine explosions in the Donetsk and Kherson regions left at least five civilians dead and three wounded. Russian forces also continue to abduct civilians in the occupied territories, abducting around 20 people from Enerhodar in the Zaporizhia region last week, including 11 employees of the Zaporizhia Hydroelectric Power Plant (Unian, 8 June 2022).

