Ukraine Crisis: Week of 2-8 July 2022

Fighting continued last week in eastern and southern Ukraine. On 3 July, the Ukrainian army was forced to withdraw from Lysychansk, leaving Russian forces in control of every large city in the Luhansk region. From Luhansk, Russian forces continued offensive operations towards the Donetsk region (Suspilne Media, 9 July 2022). Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces struck nearly a dozen Russian ammunition depots in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions (Newsweek, 7 July 2022).

Russian forces also continued to target civilian infrastructure with shelling and airstrikes, killing dozens of civilians in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

For more information, including previous infographics and an interactive dashboard, visit our Ukraine Crisis research hub.