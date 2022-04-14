Ukraine Crisis: Week of 2-8 April 2022

Ukrainian forces continued operations in the north of the country last week amid the withdrawal of Russian forces. By 8 April, Russian troops had fully pulled out of the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions (Kyiv Independent, 6 April 2022; Ukrinform, 9 April 2022). Heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continued in eastern and southern Ukraine, with activity centering on the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions. Despite daily clashes, Russia did not make any significant advances last week (ISW, 10 April 2022).

Ukrainian and foreign authorities launched investigations last week into alleged war crimes committed by Russian soldiers in previously occupied territories (Independent, 12 April 2022). The Ukrainian Prosecutor General reported that authorities have discovered the bodies of over 1,200 civilians in the Kyiv region alone (Ukrinform, 10 April 2022). Multiple reports of sexual violence perpetrated by Russian troops also surfaced last week.

Russian forces continued to shell civilian infrastructure across the country. Attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region led to over a dozen civilian fatalities during the week (Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group, 6 April 2022; 9 April 2022).