Ukraine Crisis: Week of 18-24 June 2022

By Olha Polishchuk and Ciro Murillo

In the Luhansk region, heavy clashes continued in Severodonetsk until 24 June, when the Ukrainian government ordered a full withdrawal from the city (BBC News, 24 June 2022). Following the withdrawal, Russian forces began to push towards Lysychansk, the last large city in the Luhansk region under Ukrainian control (NV, 23 June 2022). Russian troops also continued unsuccessful offensive operations in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions aimed at surrounding the Ukrainian forces in Lysychansk (ISW, 24 June 2022).

In the Black Sea, Ukrainian forces struck Russian positions on Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island), inflicting losses (Ukrinform, 22 June 2022). In response to Ukrainian strikes, Russian forces reportedly deployed additional air defense and rocket group units, as well as special forces, to the island (ISW, 23 June 2022). Ukrainian forces also shelled drilling rigs in the Black Sea that had been seized by Russia during the occupation of Crimea in 2014, causing fires. Ukraine claims Russia has been using the rigs for surveillance (New York Times, 22 June 2022).

