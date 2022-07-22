Ukraine Crisis: Week of 16-22 July 2022

Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Siversk and Bakhmut areas of the Donetsk region without securing significant territorial gains (ISW, 22 July 2022). In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces struck and seriously damaged the Antonivskyi bridge, a key route for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine (Reuters, 20 July 2022).

On 22 July, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and mitigating the global food crisis. The agreement includes security assurances from Russia and Ukraine to ensure the safe passage of commercial ships from Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny ports (Washington Post, 22 July 2022). Less than 24 hours after signing the deal, Russian forces struck Odesa’s port with two missiles, while two others were shot down by Ukrainian forces (Washington Post, 23 July 2022).

For more information, including previous infographics and an interactive dashboard, visit our Ukraine Crisis research hub.