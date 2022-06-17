Ukraine Crisis: Week of 11-17 June 2022

By Olha Polishchuk and Ciro Murillo

Russia continued to focus resources on Severodonetsk last week as part of a push to establish control over the Luhansk region. The Russian military blew up the bridge connecting Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, complicating the resupply of Ukrainian forces and the evacuation of civilians (The Telegraph, 12 June 2022). Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force struck several Russian positions and ammunition depots in the Kherson region for the second consecutive week, inflicting losses on the Russian side (24 Channel, 17 June 2022).

Russian forces continued shelling civilian infrastructure in southern and eastern Ukraine last week, killing dozens of civilians. Additionally, at least six civilians were killed by mines and other remote explosives in the Odesa, Kherson, and Sumy regions. Meanwhile, two incidents of rape perpetrated by Russian soldiers were reported in the Zaporizhia region last week. The actual extent of Russian sexual violence in Ukraine is likely much higher than previously reported but remains difficult to verify (Democracy Now, 9 June 2022).

