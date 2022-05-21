Ukraine Crisis Situation Update 09 (21 May 2022)

Summary

Since the Ukraine Crisis began on 24 February 2022 an estimated 6.3 million refugees fled Ukraine with millions more internally displaced, especially from the eastern regions. Significant numbers of refugees have started returning home from Poland and the situation is very fluid.

HF is collaborating with UN agencies, local authorities in each country and the Red Cross.

To date 154 volunteers from 11 countries have been involved in the aid operation for Ukraine including 31 doctors. We estimate that the total value of aid including volunteer effort and donated goods exceeds €350,000.

So far, the team has assisted over 28,000 refugees.