Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #9 (April 7, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Humanitarian Toll

• According to the United Nations, at least 3,838 civilian casualties have been reported, including 1,611 killed.

• Nearly 11.4 million people have been forcibly displaced, while more than 4.3 million have left for nearby countries.

• 48% of those interviewed after fleeing Ukraine reported crossing the border by foot.

Our Footprint

• With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.

Our Response

• International Medical Corps is providing medicine, equipment and supplies to Ukrainian hospitals, and has continued providing MHPSS activities.

• Our team continues to respond to needs at the border in Poland and Moldova, providing critical supplies, services and programs to Ukrainian refugees