Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #8 (March 31, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Humanitarian Toll

• According to the United Nations, at least 3,090 civilian casualties have been reported, including 1,189 killed.

• Nearly 10.5 million people have been forcibly displaced, while more than 4 million have left for nearby countries.

• More than 2.3 million people are seeking refuge in Poland alone.

• At least 82 attacks have been launched on healthcare facilities, transportation and providers.

Our Footprint

• With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.

Our Response

• International Medical Corps currently is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services in Ukraine, is providing medicines and medical equipment and supplies, and will provide other services as required.

• Our team has deployed staff to Poland, Romania and Moldova to provide critical supplies, services and programs to Ukrainian refugees there.