Ukraine + 7 more
Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #7 (March 24, 2022)
Attachments
FAST FACTS
Humanitarian Toll
According to the United Nations, at least 2,571 civilian casualties have been reported, including 977 killed, though the UN says that actual numbers are likely much higher.
Nearly 6.5 million people have been forcibly displaced, while more than 3.6 million have left for nearby countries, meaning that more than 10 million people—or almost one-quarter of Ukraine’s population—have fled their homes.
Our Footprint
- With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.
Our Response
International Medical Corps currently is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services in Ukraine, is providing medicines and medical equipment and supplies, and will provide other services as required.
Our team has deployed staff to Poland, Romania and Moldova to provide critical supplies, services and programs at Ukrainian borders.