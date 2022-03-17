Ukraine + 6 more
Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #6 (March 17, 2022)
FAST FACTS
Humanitarian Toll
According to the United Nations, at least 1,900 civilian casualties have been reported, including 726 killed, though the UN says that actual numbers are likely much higher.
Nearly 4.9 million people have been forcibly displaced.
At least 3 million Ukrainians have fled to nearby countries.
Our Footprint
- With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing health services, protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.
Our Response
International Medical Corps currently is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services response in Ukraine, is providing medicines and medical equipment and supplies, and will provide other services as required.
Our team has deployed staff to Poland, Romania, and Moldova, to provide critical supplies, services and programs at Ukrainian borders.