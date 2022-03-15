Ukraine + 6 more
Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #5 (March 14, 2022)
FAST FACTS
Humanitarian Toll
- According to the United Nations, at least 1,663 civilian casualties have been reported, including 516 killed, though the UN says that actual numbers are likely much higher.
- At least 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled to nearby countries.
- The UN estimates that about 12 million people in Ukraine—nearly 30% of the country’s population—require lifesaving humanitarian assistance.
Our Footprint
- We have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing health services, protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.
Our Response
International Medical Corps currently is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services response in Ukraine, and will provide other services as required.
Our team has deployed staff to Poland, Romania, and Moldova, to provide critical supplies, services and programs at Ukrainian borders.