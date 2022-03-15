Ukraine + 6 more

Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #5 (March 14, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Humanitarian Toll

  • According to the United Nations, at least 1,663 civilian casualties have been reported, including 516 killed, though the UN says that actual numbers are likely much higher.
  • At least 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled to nearby countries.
  • The UN estimates that about 12 million people in Ukraine—nearly 30% of the country’s population—require lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Our Footprint

  • We have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing health services, protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.

Our Response

  • International Medical Corps currently is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services response in Ukraine, and will provide other services as required.

  • Our team has deployed staff to Poland, Romania, and Moldova, to provide critical supplies, services and programs at Ukrainian borders.

