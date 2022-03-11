Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #4 (March 10, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Humanitarian Toll

• According to the United Nations, at least 1,424 civilian casualties have been reported, including 516 killed, though the UN says that actual numbers are likely much higher.

• At least 2.3 million Ukrainians have fled to nearby countries.

• The UN estimates that about 12 million people in Ukraine— nearly 30% of the country’s population—require lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Our Footprint

• Since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, we have provided health services, protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.

Our Response

• International Medical Corps currently is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services response in Ukraine, and will provide other services as required.

• Our team has deployed staff to Poland and Romania, and plans to deploy to Moldova, to provide critical supplies, services and programs at Ukrainian borders.