Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #3 (March 7, 2022)
FAST FACTS
Humanitarian Toll
At least 364 civilians have been killed and 1,684 wounded, with actual numbers likely much higher.
At least 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled to nearby countries.
Our Footprint
- International Medical Corps has a history of working in Ukraine that dates back to 1999. Since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, we have provided primary care, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response, and infection prevention and control for COVID-19.
Our Response
International Medical Corps is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services response in Ukraine, and will provide other services as required.
Our team has deployed staff to Poland and Romania, and plans to deploy to Moldova, to assess needs for critical supplies, services and programs at Ukrainian borders.