Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #23 (November 9, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Our Impact

3.3 million people benefitting from improved access to services

158 primary and secondary health centers supported

611,060 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and non-food items (NFIs) distributed

297,935 health consultations delivered

1,958 mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) consultations delivered

15,812 people reached with infant and young-child feeding services

5,464 people reached with cash assistance

Following explosions in early October on the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russian Federation territory, Russia has stepped up missile and drone attacks across Ukraine. Though power plants and other critical infrastructure have been targeted in some of the strikes, many of them hit unrelated facilities in urban centers—including schools and healthcare centers—leading to a large number of civilian casualties.1 Given the damage to critical infrastructure, most of the country is suffering from power shortages and systematic blackouts, which not only impede the everyday life of citizens but—with winter weather already affecting the country—also pose a threat to health.

Ukrainian forces have launched successful counter-offensive operations to retake territory in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts. In some regained areas, Ukrainians have discovered mass burial sites and evidence of war crimes, with the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration reporting that the number of victims in Izium may exceed those of Bucha.

International Medical Corps staff members are all safe and accounted for, and are continuing their work. Our country management and security teams are working closely together to continually assess and strengthen our robust security protocols, while continuing to monitor and respond to security developments since our last situation report.