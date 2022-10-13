Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #22 (October 12, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Our Impact

3+ million beneficiaries

122 hospitals, primary health centers, mobile and static medical units supported

603,590 WASH and NFI items distributed

230,140 health consultations delivered

1,870 mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) consultations delivered

5,464 beneficiaries reached with cash assistance

Our Footprint

With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and IPC programs

In an apparent act of retaliation following the bombing of the Kerch Strait bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula with Russian Federation territory, Russia over the last several days has stepped up missile attacks across Ukraine. Though power plants and other infrastructure were targeted in some of the strikes, many missiles hit unrelated facilities in urban centers—including schools and healthcare centers—leading to a large number of civilian casualties.

International Medical Corps staff members are all safe and accounted for, and are continuing their work. Our country management and security teams are working closely together to continually assess and strengthen our robust security protocols, while continuing to monitor and respond to security developments since our last situation report.

In Zaporizka oblast, the situation in and around Zaporizka Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains tense, as the settlement and the area near the ZNPP continues to suffer from mortar and artillery fire, as well as consistency of electricity and water supply. On September 6, the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards in Ukraine, covering the period from April 28 to September 5. In an address on September 12, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated his call for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around ZNPP.

In Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts, Ukrainian forces have been making gains after launching offensive operations to retake territory lost to the Russians. In some of these recovered areas, Ukrainians have discovered mass burial sites and other evidence of war crimes, with the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration reporting that the number of victims in Izyum may exceed those of Bucha. By the end of the month, Ukrainian forces had retaken the town of Lyman, in the north of Donetsk oblast, which Russian forces had been using as a key logistics hub. These advances and other developments have led Russian President Vladimir Putin to announce a new military mobilisation, and to hold a referendum to annex Donetsk,

Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts—a move that was widely condemned by the international community and that could lead to a significant escalation of the war.