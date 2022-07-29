Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #19 (July 28, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Our Impact

3 million beneficiaries

122 hospitals, primary health centers, mobile and static medical units supported

136,090 WASH and NFI items distributed

46,592 health consultations delivered

1,095 mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) consultations delivered

914 people trained in psychological first aid

3,335 beneficiaries reached with cash assistance

Our Footprint

With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and IPC programs

The security situation across Ukraine remains tense, with the Russian forces looking to make gains in the southeast of the country. To date, they have had little or no success in breaking out of the areas they besiged at the end of June. There is continued indiscriminate long-range artillery, rocket and missile attacks against cities on a daily basis, particularly against Mykolaiv in the southwest and Kharkiv in the eastern central part of the country. The attacks continue to cause widespread infrastructure damage, as well as casualties among the civilian population. There are rising concerns that Russian forces in and around the area of the Zaporizka Nuclear Power Plant at Enerhodar, in south-central Ukraine, are weaponizing the installation by storing weapons and ammunition in the buildings of the power plant, which is the largest in Europe, and denying access to safety staff and others who work there.