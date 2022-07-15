Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #18 (July 14, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Our Impact

2.9 million beneficiaries

98 hospitals, primary health centers, mobile and static medical units supported

86,060 WASH and NFI items distributed

53,661 medical services provided to healthcare facilities

33,237 health consultations delivered • 696 mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) consultations delivered

606 infection and prevention and control (IPC) kits distributed

516 people trained in psychological first aid

Our Footprint

With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and IPC programs

The security situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, especially in the southern regions of the country with the Russian forces finally seizing the city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fighting Ukrainian forces and securing the Luhanska oblast, opening the way to the Donetsk oblast and the greater Donbas region. In the southwest, the Ukrainians have conducted counteroffensives against the Russians in and around the Kherson region, causing the Russians to strengthen their defensive positions. In the east of the country, Kharkiv continued to suffer from indiscriminate long-range artillery and rocket attacks against civilian areas of the city on a daily basis. This type of attack is now becoming more prevalent across the country, especially in the southern oblasts, stretching from the city of Mykolaiv in the southwest and continuing east along frontline areas, resulting in many injuries and deaths. The indiscriminate and increasing use of rockets and missiles against civilians and non-military targets continues to impact the psychological well-being of the civilian population as it disrupts normal life and the commercial infrastructure of the country overall.