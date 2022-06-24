Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #17 (June 23, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Our Impact

57 hospitals, primary health centers, mobile and static medical units supported

2.9 million beneficiaries • 86,060 WASH and NFI items distributed

53,661 medical services provided

14,600 health consultations delivered

877 MHPSS services delivered

606 infection and prevention and control (IPC) kits distributed

516 people trained in psychological first aid

Our Footprint

International Medical Corps, which has a history in Ukraine stretching back to 1999, has been operating continuously in the country since 2014, when we began providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control (IPC) programs in response to the conflict in the southeast. Following the Russian invasion in February 2022, we expanded our operations throughout the country, with programs in health, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), protection, gender-based violence (GBV), nutrition, food security and livelihoods, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

International Medical Corps currently has operations in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Vinnytsia. From these operational hubs, International Medical Corps also provides material support in the way of food, non-food items (NFIs), and medical supplies and equipment to Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

International Medical Corps Response

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, International Medical Corps is conducting programs in health, MHPSS, GBV, nutrition, and WASH. As the situation is different in differing areas of the country, International Medical Corps is providing contextbased programming based on the security, access and needs brought about by the invasion in each region. In each context, we are approaching our emergency response in a tailored way to meet the specific needs of the people, working closely with the communities to assess and respond to those needs.

In liberated zones, we are focusing on stabilization and recovery efforts. Our response philosophy is to rehabilitate, repair and support the healthcare system, ensure access to emerging MHPSS, protection and WASH needs, and ensure that the local population has access to basics such as food, shelter, water and cash. In high-risk zones, we are focused on preparation measures ensuring that the healthcare and social systems can remain resilient to any shocks if and when conflict occurs. We are also focused on providing services to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and residents. In accessible zones, International Medical Corps is focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of IDPs in the region.