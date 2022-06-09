Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #16 (June 9, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Our Impact

• 38 hospitals, primary health centers, mobile and static medical units supported

• 2.9 million beneficiaries

• 12,265 medical services provided

• 30,756 people reached with non-food items, including towels, pillows, and WASH kits

• 54,383 medical consumables delivered

• 665 MHPSS services delivered

• 70,510 WASH items distributed

• 516 people trained in psychological first aid

Our Footprint

• With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs

SITUATION UPDATE

International Medical Corps, which has a history in Ukraine stretching back to 1999, has been operating continuously since 2014, when we began providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs in response to the conflict in the southeast. Following the Russian invasion in February 2022, International Medical Corps expanded our operations throughout the country, with programs in health, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), protection, nutrition, food security and livelihoods, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

International Medical Corps currently has operations in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa and Vinnytsia. From these operational hubs, International Medical Corps also provides material support in the way of food, non-food items (NFIs), and medical supplies and equipment to Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

International Medical Corps is providing context-based programming based on the security, access and needs that have been brought about by the invasion. In each context, we are approaching our emergency response in a tailored way to meet the specific needs of the people.

In liberated zones, we are focusing on stabilization and recovery efforts. Our response philosophy is to rehabilitate, repair and support the healthcare system, ensure access to emerging MHPSS, protection and WASH needs, and ensure that the local population has access to such basic such as food, shelter, water and cash. In high-risk zones, we are focused on preparation measures ensuring that the healthcare and social systems are resilient to any shocks if and when conflict occurs. We are also focused on providing services to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and residents. In accessible zones, International Medical Corps is focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of IDPs in the region.