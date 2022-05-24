Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #15 (May 23, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Our Impact

33 hospitals, primary health centers, mobile and static medical units supported

17 refugee accommodation centers and shelters for internally displaced persons supported

30,756 people reached with non-food items, including towels, pillows, and water, sanitation and hygiene kits

54,383 medical consumables delivered

367 people trained in psychological first aid

307 mental health and psychosocial support services delivered

2.9 million total people in Ukraine and bordering countries reached with response efforts

Our Footprint

With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs

SITUATION UPDATE

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 has led to Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 14 million people forcibly displaced. In addition, since the war began, at least 8,089 civilian casualties have been reported in the country, including 3,811 killed. The United Nations says the actual numbers are likely much higher.

The consequences of the war, particularly those related to food, are being felt worldwide. The crisis has caused inflation of prices for grains, food oils and fertilizer, creating food crises where previously there were none, and has exacerbated conditions in places already experiencing food insecurity. Fuel availability worldwide also is a concern, particularly in Ukraine, where the price of and access to fuel are impeding humanitarian efforts to deliver aid.

Since February, more than 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine. As of May 19, at least 3,296,792 people had crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland, 930,341 had entered Romania, 465,435 had entered Moldova, 615,256 had entered Hungary and 426,605 had entered Slovakia, while 863,086 had entered Russia and 27,308 had entered Belarus.

International Medical Corps Response

Three months into the crisis, International Medical Corps continues to respond to humanitarian needs both inside Ukraine and in bordering countries. From the onset of the emergency, our team has helped authorities provide lifesaving care by directly delivering critical supplies and services to communities affected by the invasion. Now, three months since the conflict began, response needs vary. With various oblasts now in the early recovery phase, International Medical Corps is providing support by rehabilitating health facilities and strengthening and rebuilding the health workforce. Our response efforts include providing medical consultations, equipment and supplies; mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services and training; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies and services; and non-food items (NFIs), including shelter and survival items. Our response activities to date will serve up to 2.9 million people in Ukraine and border countries.