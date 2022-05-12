Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #14 (May 12, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Humanitarian Toll

According to the United Nations, at least 7,256 civilian casualties have been reported, including 3,496 killed

Nearly 6 million people have fled Ukraine to nearby countries, while an estimated 8 million have been internally displaced

24 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection

Our Footprint

With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs

Our Response

International Medical Corps is providing a wide range response programs, including health, mental health, protection, WASH, nutrition, and logistics

We are providing training and capacity building efforts to healthcare facilities and first responders in Ukraine and border countries

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 has led to Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 14 million people forcibly displaced. In addition, since the war began, at least 7,256 civilian casualties have been reported in the country, including 3,496 killed.The United Nations says the actual numbers are likely much higher.

In Ukraine, conflict remains concentrated in eastern and southern regions. According to OCHA, before 2022 eastern Ukraine was among the most minecontaminated regions in the world. Since the invasion, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has disposed of more than 102,000 explosive devices and more than 1,900 aerial bombs. The Interior Minister announced the launch of the International Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Demining, which SES will work in collaboration with, to reduce casualties from explosive remnants of war.

Since the invasion, almost 6 million people have fled Ukraine. As of May 12, at least 3,251,955 people had crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland, 889,674 had entered Romania, 458,242 had entered Moldova, 577,820 had entered Hungary and 406,833 had entered Slovakia, while 772,121 had entered Russia and 27,108 had entered Belarus.

According to Poland’s Office for Foreigners, more than 1 million Ukrainian nationals—47% of whom are children—have registered for a national PESEL number, allowing them to access services such as health and social support.

International Medical Corps continues to respond to the Ukraine crisis, both inside Ukraine and in bordering countries. Over the course of our response, we have directly provided more than 5,500 medical services. We also have provided more than 300 mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) consultations, and provided nearly 7,000 people with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services and about 3,000 people with non-food items (NFI). We also have trained more than 350 people. Factoring in deliveries of medicines and medical supplies, our response efforts have benefitted almost 2.9 million people.