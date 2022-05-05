Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #13 (May 5, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Humanitarian Toll

• According to the United Nations, at least 6,635 civilian casualties have been reported, including 3,238 killed • 13 million people have been forcibly displaced by the conflict • More than 5.7 million have left Ukraine

Our Footprint

• With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs

Our Response

• International Medical Corps is providing a wide range of medical care in Ukraine, as well as medicine, equipment, supplies and training to Ukrainian healthcare facilities and first responders • In Poland, our team is partnering with local organizations to provide health, protection and livelihoods services to those displaced