Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #12 (April 28, 2022)

FAST FACTS Humanitarian Toll

According to the United Nations, at least 5,840 civilian casualties have been reported, including 2,729 killed.

More than 12 million people have been forcibly displaced, with more than 5 million fleeing for nearby countries.

More than 24 million people need humanitarian assistance as a result of the invasion.

Our Footprint

With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs.

Our Response

International Medical Corps is providing medicine, equipment, supplies and training to Ukrainian healthcare facilities and first responders.

In Poland, our team is partnering with local organizations to provide health, protection, WASH and livelihoods services to those displaced.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 has led to Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 12 million people forcibly displaced. In addition, since the war began, at least 5,840 civilian casualties have been reported in the country, including 2,729 killed.

Now, two months since the conflict began, 24 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance. The most recent needs assessment conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that one in three Ukrainian households have at least one person with a chronic disease who is unable to easily access healthcare. Such challenges are expected to be exacerbated as the conflict continues.

Since the invasion, more than 5.3 million people have fled Ukraine. As of April 28, at least 2,944,164 people had crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland, 783,420 had entered Romania, 437,362 had entered Moldova, 502,142 had entered Hungary and 360,458 had entered Slovakia, while 627,512 had entered Russia and 24,719 had entered Belarus.