Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #11 (April 21, 2022)
FAST FACTS
Humanitarian Toll
- According to the United Nations, at least 5,264 civilian casualties have been reported, including 2,345 killed.
- More than 12 million people have been forcibly displaced, with more than 5 million fleeing for nearby countries.
Our Footprint
- With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing medical, mental health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs.
Our Response
- International Medical Corps is providing medicine, equipment, supplies and training to Ukrainian healthcare facilities and first responders.
- In Poland, our team is partnering with local organizations to provide health, protection, WASH and livelihood services to those displaced.
- In Moldova, our team is supporting refugee accommodation centers as they prepare for an influx of Ukrainians expected to flee from Odessa.