Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #10 (April 14, 2022)
FAST FACTS
Humanitarian Toll
According to the United Nations, at least 4,521 civilian casualties have been reported, including 1,932 killed.
About 11.7 million people have been forcibly displaced, while more than 4.6 million have left for nearby countries.
Our Footprint
- With a history in the country stretching back to 1999, we have operated continuously in Ukraine since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, providing health and protection services, and infection prevention and control programs for COVID-19.
Our Response
International Medical Corps is providing medicine, equipment, supplies, and training to Ukrainian healthcare facilities and first responders.
In Poland, our team is partnering with local organizations to support health, protection, WASH and livelihood interventions for those displaced.
In Moldova, our team is supporting refugee accommodation centers as they prepare for an influx of Ukrainians expected to flee from Odessa.