Ukraine Crisis - Situation Report #1 (February 26, 2022)
Our Footprint
- International Medical Corps has a history of working in Ukraine that dates back to 1999. Since 2014, in response to conflict in the east, we have provided primary care, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services, gender-based violence prevention and response, and infection prevention and control for COVID-19.
Our Response
International Medical Corps is supporting mobile medical and MHPSS services response during the crisis.
Our team is scaling up existing mobile medical unit programming to provide additional critical-care services to those displaced or affected by the Ukraine crisis, including gender-based violence prevention and response.