Ukraine Crisis Response: Ukraine (24 February - 1 August 2022)

Displacement Situation

Since 24 February 2022, a military offensive launched by the Russian Federation in Ukraine has driven millions of people from their homes in search of safety, protection, and humanitarian assistance within Ukraine, in neighbouring countries, and beyond in the wider Europe.

The evolving humanitarian crisis is believed to already have uprooted and displaced around a third of Ukraine’s population of 44 million internally and across borders. The conflict in Ukraine has caused the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis since World War II and will require continued urgent responses to immediate humanitarian needs as well as investment in recovery and reconstruction.

Response in Ukraine

DRC assists conflict- and displacement-affected people in Ukraine in coping with the effects of the escalating crisis through:

• Supporting Ukrainian authorities, civil society, and the UN to respond to emergency needs

• Complementing activities of local actors to ensure a timely and relevant protection and humanitarian operation.