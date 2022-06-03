Ukraine Crisis Response: Three-Month Update

EMERGENCY OVERVIEW

WAR IN UKRAINE

On February 24, 2022, Russia began its “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, causing a humanitarian crisis across the region

More than 8,000 confirmed civilian casualties, with 3,811 killed; actual numbers are likely much higher

More than 14 million people have been forcibly displaced, with more than 6.4 million fleeing into neighboring countries

An estimated 24 million people—more than half of Ukraine’s population—require urgent humanitarian assistance and protection

Approximately 240 attacks on health infrastructure, including hospitals, ambulances and other health facilities