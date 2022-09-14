Ukraine Crisis Response: Six-Month Update

WAR IN UKRAINE

On February 24, 2022, Russia began its “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, causing a humanitarian crisis across the region

More than 13,212 civilian casualties, with 5,514 killed and 7,698 injured

More than 13 million people have been forcibly displaced—6.7 million fleeing to countries across Europe

An estimated 17.7 million people—more than 35% of Ukraine’s population—require urgent humanitarian assistance

Approximately 468 attacks on health infrastructure—including hospital, ambulances and other health facilities