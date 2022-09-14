Ukraine Crisis Response: Six-Month Update

WAR IN UKRAINE
On February 24, 2022, Russia began its “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, causing a humanitarian crisis across the region
More than 13,212 civilian casualties, with 5,514 killed and 7,698 injured
More than 13 million people have been forcibly displaced—6.7 million fleeing to countries across Europe
An estimated 17.7 million people—more than 35% of Ukraine’s population—require urgent humanitarian assistance
Approximately 468 attacks on health infrastructure—including hospital, ambulances and other health facilities