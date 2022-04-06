Ukraine Crisis Response - Situation report #5, 1 April 2022

Situation Overview

4.6 million children are now displaced. This includes 2.1 million child refugees and 2.5 million children still in Ukraine who have fled their homes. More than 1 in every 2 Ukrainian children is now displaced, out of an estimated pre-war population of 7.5 million. Overall, more than 25% of the population have fled their homes.

The Ukrainian government is currently predicting that the country’s economy will shrink by 40% by the end of 2022. Infrastructure damage has been extensive, with an estimated 23,000 km of roads have been damaged due to the conflict.

Human Rights Watch have reported horrific human rights atrocities in Bucha and elsewhere in the country. The lives of civilian men, women and children affected by this conflict must be protected above all else. All sides of this conflict must redouble their efforts to ensure accountability so that this does not happen again.

Our rapid needs assessment in Bucharest found that 43% of people we surveyed are staying outside of centers and of those, 41% are staying in strangers’ homes. Over half (51%) of families have at least one child under 5 years old.

Families also expressed much less certainty of what to do now. Most families we spoke to in Iasi were pretty sure they were only transiting through Romania. In Bucharest, families have typically been here longer already (1-2 weeks) and 53% are not sure of their next move.

World Vision is deeply concerned about the risk of child trafficking and abuse as women and children continue to cross borders without registration. We urge governments to establish child protection screening at border crossings, and actively mitigate the risks facing vulnerable groups.