Ukraine Crisis Response - Situation report #4, 27 March 2022

Situation Overview

4.5 million children are now displaced. This includes 2 million child refugees and 2.5 million children still in Ukraine who have fled their homes. More than 1 in every 2 Ukrainian children is now displaced, out of an estimated pre-war population of 7.5 million. Overall, more than 25% of the population have fled their homes.

The food security situation is deeply concerning. According to UNICEF, over 450,000 children aged 6 to 23 months need complementary food support, and FAO said this week it is uncertain whether Ukraine will be able to harvest existing crops, plant new ones or sustain livestock production as the conflict evolves. 45% of people affected by the conflict are concerned about finding enough to eat, according to WFP.

In Ukraine, OCHA is reporting that the greatest humanitarian needs are access to adequate food, health services, safe water and durable shelter for the millions of displaced people.

According to WHO, there have been 74 attacks on Health Care centres since the beginning of the crisis, and 570 attacks on educational facilities.

World Vision is deeply concerned about the risk of child trafficking and abuse as women and children continue to cross borders without registration and unaccompanied by their male partners. World Vision urges the governments to establish child protection screening at border crossings, as well as to monitor the movement of children and women and actively mitigate the risks facing vulnerable groups.