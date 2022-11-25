Ukraine Crisis Response Situation report #14 | 1st – 31st of October 2022

Situation overview

The UNOCHA Situation Report which will feed into the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2023 estimates that around 17.7m people will be in need in Ukraine, 22% of these in the non- government-controlled areas (NGCA). The regions assessed to have the greatest severity of need is all in the east where World Vision’s strategic aim of having seventy percent of its programming.

In view of recent security developments, UN agencies are • coordinating to limit visits from outside the country, prepare offices with back-up power, gas and internet, and put in place other mitigation measures.

Current priority for humanitarian actors in Ukraine includes reaching people in need in areas where the Government of • Ukraine recently regained control, especially in Kharkivska and Khersonska oblasts.

World Vision is working with existing partners to respond using a small-grants mechanism, pre-positioning supplies in our Dnipro hub and participating in inter-agency convoy planning led by United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

World Vision is working with three local partners to address needs ahead of winter in the east with multi-purpose cash programming and NFI distribution.