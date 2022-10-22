Ukraine Crisis Response Situation report #13 | 1st - 30th of September

World Vision is responding to the devastating impact of the conflict in Ukraine in Romania, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine

Situation overview

An estimated 17.7 million people need humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Security situations continue to deteriorate following the escalation of drone and missile attacks from Russia across the di!erent regions in the recent past, leaving scored injured and further destruction on infrastructure according to OCHA.

Some 5.7 million children have been a!ected by the crisis. Only 56% of the educational institutions in Ukraine can receive students.

In newly accessible areas of Kharkivska and Khersonska oblasts, humanitarians are working with authorities to help them support the people who endured months of heavy "ghting. World Vision worked with its partner Mission Eurasia to deliver 400 family food boxes the day after the area had been cleared for humanitarian access, Arms of Mercy will plan to distribute this week and WV is pre-positioning to support other inter-agency e!orts Donetsk is still seeing the main "ghting. Donetska Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that some 78,000 houses and apartment buildings had so far been damaged or destroyed in the GCA of the oblast, as well as almost 600 kindergartens and schools. In NGCA, it was reported that almost 7,000 residential buildings had so far been damaged, 300 educational facilities and hundreds of other civilian objects and infrastructure.

Reports that Izium, which has been among the cities reported to be retaken by Ukraine, estimated 1,000 residents had died there, and 80 per cent of the city’s infrastructure had been destroyed. There is an urgent need for health care and medicine and reports that most of the 30,000-plus residents who had #ed the city were now looking forward to returning. Most of the now former NGCA of Kharkiv Oblast was reportedly heavily impacted by the war – with water, electricity and other basic services interrupted and much of the land mined, impeding the delivery of aid. World Vision will engage in coordination e!orts to address the needs.

Lviv and Zakarpatska Oblasts both reported this week preparing for a possible increase in the number of Ukrainians resettling there this winter. The Lviv Oblast Governor reported that they are preparing an additional 50,000 places, adding that as many as 100,000 could move there. Preparations in Zakarpatska oblast reportedly include o!ering "nancial incentives for residents hosting internally displaced people.