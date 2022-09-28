UKRAINE CRISIS Response Situation report #12 | 1st -- 31st of August

Situation overview

The ongoing Ukraine conflict has created the largest displacement of people in Europe since World War ll. As of 14 September 2022, UNOCHA report, an estimated 17.7M people are in need, with 7.3 of them refugees in European countries, and 7M are internally displaced.

At least 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in areas most affected by active fighting, with an estimated 1.7 Million people in need of winterisation assistance before the colder season. Most of the homes, gas and electricity and heating infrastructure have been damaged thus insufficient heating to deal with the harsh winter conditions according ACAPS power and gas disruptions will affect over 800,000 people by September.

The number of children with education needs are much higher than previously estimated, taking into consideration those that are refugees. According to UNICEF reported that almost every child in Ukraine has been exposed to deeply distressing events.

World Vision, as most organizations do, works with a total of 38 partners, local and international, in its four countries of response operations.

UCR has reached over 277,000 people including 98,822 children. The humanitarian response is operational in several locations in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and Georgia.