Ukraine Crisis Response - Situation report #11, 1 June - 31 July 2022

Situation Overview

An estimated of 348 children are among the 5,237 civilians killed during the conflict so far, with OHCHR reporting almost 560 children among the 7,035 civilians injured. 414 attacks on the healthcare sector occurred in the five months to 27 July. The World Health Organisation warns of disease outbreaks such as cholera, measles, diphtheria or COVID-19 due to poor access to water, sanitation and hygiene, crowded conditions in bomb shelters and disrupted vaccination programmes.

A generation of children is being scarred by the war, with 1.5 million children in danger of issues including anxiety, depression and social impairment, according to a World Vision report. Ukrainian parents say their biggest worry is the mental health of their children.

Across Europe as at 03 August, only 3.8 million refugees who left Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar schemes. In Ukraine, more than 5.5 million mostly internally displaced people have returned to their homes, while the overall number of those internally displaced remains high at over 6.6 million, says the International Organization for Migration. 40 % of host communities and 25 % of the internally displaced need shelter support, according to the revised Ukraine Flash Appeal.

Many people inside Ukraine can’t meet basic needs for food, water and medicines, with the delivery of life-saving aid remaining challenging, especially in places experiencing intense fighting. 11 million people have received assistance across Ukraine, with a further 6.7 million yet to get humanitarian help.