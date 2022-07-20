Ukraine Crisis Response - Situation report #10, 1 June - 30 June 2022

Situation overview

An estimated 330 children are among the 4,662 civilians killed during the conflict so far, with OHCHR reporting almost 500 children among the 5,800 civilians injured.

Health care attacks have killed 76 people and injured 59 since the conflict started until 29 June. The World Health Organisation warns of disease outbreaks such as cholera, measles, diphtheria or COVID-19 due to poor access to water, sanitation and hygiene, crowded conditions in bomb shelters and disrupted vaccination programmes.

Across Europe as of 29 June, only 3.5 million refugees who left Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar schemes. In Ukraine, more than 5.5 million mostly internally displaced people have returned to their homes, while the overall number of those internally displaced remains high at 6.3 million, says the International Organization for Migration.

Many people inside Ukraine can’t meet basic needs for food, water and medicines, with the delivery of life-saving aid remaining challenging, especially in places experiencing intense fighting.

Around 10.3 million people have received assistance across Ukraine, with a further 5.3 million yet to get humanitarian help.

A generation of children is being scarred by the war, with 1.5 million children in danger of issues including anxiety, depression and social impairment, according to a World Vision report. Ukrainian parents say their biggest worry is the mental health of their children. Previous studies have shown that more than 22% of conflict-affected people may end up with some form of mental health disorder.