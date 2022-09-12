Ukraine Crisis Response Neighbouring Countries (24 February - 1 August 2022)

DRC Response

DRC works to ensure that people seeking protection in neighbouring countries receive protection and humanitarian assistance through:

· Supporting and expanding the response carried out by NGOs and other civil society actors by providing flexible funding and establishing formalised partnership agreements

· Supporting national authorities, civil society, and NGOs by providing technical know-how support through technical assistance and capacity exchange

· Directly complementing support from local actors to provide protection and humanitarian assistance to displaced people from Ukraine and host communities