Ukraine Crisis Response 2021 - Situation report #3, 23 March 2022

Situation overview

1.5 million children have fled Ukraine to date, but reliable disaggregated data on refugee ages is difficult to find. Even still, one in five Ukrainian children has become a refugee in less than a month.

Hidden beneath this refugee crisis is another looming crisis – that of children travelling alone and the potential for abuse and trafficking. More than 500 unaccompanied children were identified crossing from Ukraine into Romania from 24 February to 17 March. In Moldova, 80% of refugees are women and girls, and 89% are women and children.

World Vision participated in a high-level virtual briefing on 18 March organized by OCHA for UN Member States and partners on the current humanitarian situation. We highlighted our concerns for the protection of children trapped in Ukraine, on the move, and arriving in neighbouring countries. We called on Member States and the humanitarian community to urgently establish mechanisms to identify and register vulnerable girls and boys in order to reduce the risks they face and begin to respond to their needs.

At least one-third of refugees in Moldova are intending to stay in the country. These populations are at heightened risk of violence, exploitation and abuse, including trafficking. Mental health tops the WHO’s “risk list” for children and families affected by the conflict. They are at high risk of adverse mental health outcomes and there is urgent need for continued mental health and psychosocial support services.

There has already been more than $100 billion in infrastructure damage due to conflict in Ukraine. 90% of families in Ukraine may experience a “freefall into poverty” and extreme vulnerability as a result. Children are also being caught in the crossfire, the Ukrainian government has reported four children a day have been killed since the beginning of the conflict.

There is growing concern among the international community that the military and humanitarian corridors into Ukraine from Poland are largely the same. World Vision remains engaged in collective efforts to negotiate separate humanitarian corridors in order to maintain a principled humanitarian response.

Humanitarian coordination systems are beginning to be established in Romania and Moldova, though clusters are not yet in place at scale. World Vision participated in the first response-wide UNHCR briefing in Romania on 17 March. We are also regular participants at the daily coordination meetings hosted by OCHA in Rzeszow, Poland.