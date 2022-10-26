Ukraine Crisis - Regional Response Update (October 2022)

OPENING STATEMENT

In March 2022 ChildFund Deutschland and WeWorld joined forces to mitigate the disruption of the Russian attack on Ukraine. A regional response plan was developed and shared with all members of the ChildFund Alliance. The aim is to respond collectively as an Alliance to reduce the suffering of children, families and other citizens in Ukraine and within the neighboring countries.

Thanks to the great effort deployed by all ChildFund Alliance Members, we raised the 95% of the 5,8 million USD ChildFund Alliance Regional Response Plan serving 77.000 people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection in Ukraine and Moldova. This has proved the capacity of the Alliance to promptly and effectively respond to this huge ongoing crisis.

With the winter approaching ChildFund implementing members, ChildFund Deutschland and WeWorld, have assessed further needs to be urgently fulfilled: 2 additional million USD would increase the number of people in need served up to 85.000 individuals, mainly children and women.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

It’s been eight months since the full-scale military attack (invasion) of Ukraine started by Russia in the night of February 23/24, 2022. Towns and other targets in all regions of Ukraine have been shelled or attacked with rockets, artillery fire and other forms of bombardment, as tanks and other military vehicles and personnel invaded the country from three directions (north, east and south). Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, intense hostilities have left nearly 18 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection across Ukraine, an increase of around 2 million people compared to April.

Several million people escaped from cities to rural areas, heading west or reaching neighbouring countries such as Moldova, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. According to UNHCR data more than 7 million Refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, with over 590.000 people crossed the border via Moldova and more than 90.000 registered in the country. From the total number of 14,7 million refugees and IDPs, approximately 5,5 million people already returned to their destroyed houses in Ukraine (IOM) – this number includes former IDPs from other locations and from abroad.

In the Kyiv Oblast(region), the conflict impact on infrastructure is enormous: the most damaged areas are Hostomel and Irpin, where approximately 30% of all buildings are damaged, 40% of facilities are destroyed and 13% of schools are either destroyed or heavily damaged (UNOSAT, IMPACT, MoE). The north of the country is recording the majority of returnees while still hosting around 7% of the total IDPs from other Ukrainian regions, especially the east, where the number of IDPs is still increasing. As people continue returning home, the amount of people in need of humanitarian assistance is still high due to a lack of gas and water supply. The most pressing needs include access to health services and education, as well as rehabilitation of damaged homes.

In view of the winter season, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance is likely to further deteriorate: approximately 628.000 private households and businesses remain without electricity, while winter temperatures are expected to go below -20ºC. Therefore, millions of people who live in unsanitary conditions, who lack adequate personal insulation or access to heating, will be severely impacted.