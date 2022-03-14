Ukraine crisis refugee resource FAQ

This Ukraine crisis FAQ provides information and links to resources for people who need to leave Ukraine or refugees who have already left the country and are seeking support:

I am stuck in Ukraine and trying to get out. What can I do?

I am on my way to the Ukrainian border and want to cross. Who can help me once I arrive?

I need money for transportation to get to the border. Who can help me?

I need housing in Poland or in another country surrounding Ukraine? How can you assist?

I want to apply to become a refugee in the United States. What can I do?